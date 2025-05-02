Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Criticizes Congress Over Caste Census Credit

In a sharp rebuke to the Congress party, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao accused it of trying to claim credit for the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census.

Speaking to ANI, Sao asserted that the Congress had failed to conduct a caste census despite ruling multiple times since 1951. He praised PM Modi's administration for addressing public welfare issues, suggesting this was a significant move towards social justice.

The decision, announced by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, has stirred a political debate. Posters by parties like Congress and RJD display their long-standing demands for this initiative, sparking discussions on transparency and political motives behind caste enumeration in various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)