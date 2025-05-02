Bhupesh Baghel Criticizes State Government Over Paddy Issue and Demands Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and a prominent Congress figure, has launched a scathing critique against the current state government's inefficacy in influencing Delhi's political dynamics, labeling it a 'triple-engine government' only by name. He highlighted that if the central government had procured the entire paddy harvest, Chhattisgarh, characterized as economically disadvantaged, wouldn't face a financial setback of Rs 1000 per quintal due to auctions.

In a robust appeal to ANI, Baghel underscored the necessity of convening a special parliamentary session in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He queried the reluctance to hold such a session despite requests from opposition leaders and emphasized the need for a platform to discuss urgent national security issues.

The Congress leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, has formally petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate parliamentary discussions on the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. This incident has catalyzed a unified demand from opposition parties for government accountability and a strategic response to terrorism threats.

