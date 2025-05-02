Left Menu

Bhupesh Baghel Criticizes State Government Over Paddy Issue and Demands Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel criticized the state government for its lack of influence in Delhi and the financial impact on paddy pricing. He also supported Congress's call for a special Parliamentary session to address the Pahalgam attack, urging government accountability for security lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:13 IST
Bhupesh Baghel Criticizes State Government Over Paddy Issue and Demands Special Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and a prominent Congress figure, has launched a scathing critique against the current state government's inefficacy in influencing Delhi's political dynamics, labeling it a 'triple-engine government' only by name. He highlighted that if the central government had procured the entire paddy harvest, Chhattisgarh, characterized as economically disadvantaged, wouldn't face a financial setback of Rs 1000 per quintal due to auctions.

In a robust appeal to ANI, Baghel underscored the necessity of convening a special parliamentary session in light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. He queried the reluctance to hold such a session despite requests from opposition leaders and emphasized the need for a platform to discuss urgent national security issues.

The Congress leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, has formally petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate parliamentary discussions on the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. This incident has catalyzed a unified demand from opposition parties for government accountability and a strategic response to terrorism threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025