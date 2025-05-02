Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy: Empowering India's Senior Citizens

President Droupadi Murmu advocates for the dignity and well-being of India's senior citizens, emphasizing their role as societal pillars and a vital link to heritage and future. She commends the Ministry of Social Justice for initiatives supporting elders and calls for collective responsibility to honor and learn from them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:33 IST
Honoring the Legacy: Empowering India's Senior Citizens
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu, speaking at the 'Ageing with Dignity' programme held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, highlighted the significant role of senior citizens in India's societal fabric. She referred to them as pillars of wisdom and tradition, emphasizing the importance of ensuring their dignity and well-being.

During her address, Murmu encouraged citizens to honor and learn from the vast experiences of the elderly, describing them as vital links between the past and the future. She applauded the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for their initiatives, including a dedicated portal aimed at supporting senior citizens.

Murmu also acknowledged the challenges faced by elders in modern society, particularly due to economic migration and modernization. Despite these challenges, she stressed the need for family and societal support, noting government efforts like the Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana to enhance their quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025