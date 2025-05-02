Honoring the Legacy: Empowering India's Senior Citizens

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI): President Droupadi Murmu, speaking at the 'Ageing with Dignity' programme held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, highlighted the significant role of senior citizens in India's societal fabric. She referred to them as pillars of wisdom and tradition, emphasizing the importance of ensuring their dignity and well-being.

During her address, Murmu encouraged citizens to honor and learn from the vast experiences of the elderly, describing them as vital links between the past and the future. She applauded the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for their initiatives, including a dedicated portal aimed at supporting senior citizens.

Murmu also acknowledged the challenges faced by elders in modern society, particularly due to economic migration and modernization. Despite these challenges, she stressed the need for family and societal support, noting government efforts like the Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana to enhance their quality of life.

