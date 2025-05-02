Survivor's Tale: Pahalgam Terror Attack

Subodh Patil, hailing from Maharashtra, recounted the horrifying moments of the Pahalgam terror attack that almost claimed his life. During the attack, terrorists confronted tourists, asking, 'Who are all Hindus among you? Stand up!' before opening fire.

Struck down and rendered unconscious, Patil described awakening to the grim sight of lifeless bodies surrounding him. 'We didn't recognize the noise at first. Continuous sounds and people running made us panic. We joined others sitting ahead, but a terrorist appeared and targeted Hindus. I got shot and passed out. By the time I woke, I was amidst the dead,' he told media.

In the aftermath, a local heroically assisted Patil, providing water and carrying him to a safer area before an army evacuation. Patil received treatment in an Army hospital where he stayed for a week. 'A local recognized me, aided my escape, and I received help from army personnel,' Patil recounted.

The attack on April 22 in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow killed 26 tourists and injured several others. The Cabinet Committee on Security convened the day after, condemning the attack and expressing profound condolences to victims' families. Discussions highlighted the attack's cross-border implications amidst the region's political and economic progress.

The government vowed stringent measures against those behind the attack, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty as a rebuke to Pakistan's alleged support for cross-border terrorism. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)