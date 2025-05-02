Adani Ports shares jump over 4 pc after earnings announcement

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose over 4 per cent on Friday after the firm reported a 50 per cent jump in March quarter profit and issued a higher year-on-year revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year.

The stock climbed 4.11 per cent to settle at Rs 1,267.05 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.39 per cent to Rs 1,294.85.

At the NSE, it went up 4.37 per cent to Rs 1,269.70. Intra-day, the stock rallied 6.45 per cent to Rs 1,295.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 10,811.51 crore to Rs 2,73,700.41 crore.

APSEZ on Thursday reported a 50 per cent jump in its March quarter net profit and issued a higher year-on-year revenue growth forecast for the current fiscal year, citing a strong growth in port volumes and robust rise in logistics business.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 3,025 crore in January-March period compared with Rs 2,015 crore in the same period a year back, Adani Ports said in a statement.

Cargo handled by APSEZ-operated 15 ports soared 8 per cent to 118 million tonnes in Q4 and by 7 per cent to 450 million tonnes in the full 2024-25 fiscal year.

For the full year, the company posted an all-time high profit of Rs 11,061 crore, up 37 per cent over the previous year.

The country's top private port operator said it expects revenue to grow in the range of 15.8 per cent to 22.2 per cent in the current financial year. Its revenue grew 16 per cent in the last fiscal year to Rs 31,079 crore.

In 2024-25 (FY25), APSEZ's revenue from the ports business, its biggest, climbed 12 per cent, while the logistics business jumped 39 per cent, led by higher container and bulk cargo volumes.

