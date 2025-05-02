Embracing the Wisdom of Elders: A Call to Honor India's Senior Citizens
President Droupadi Murmu urged the nation to respect and uphold the dignity, happiness, and well-being of senior citizens. Highlighting their role as sources of wisdom and tradition, she praised initiatives improving their quality of life and emphasized the significance of learning from their experiences.
At the 'Ageing with Dignity' programme hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu called upon the nation to prioritize the welfare of senior citizens. Stressing their role as vital links to tradition, she urged collective responsibility for ensuring their dignity and well-being.
Murmu highlighted the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's initiatives, including a new portal for senior citizens and healthcare benefits through the Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana. She noted the deep cultural values that prioritize respect for elders, emphasizing their importance as emotional and wisdom-bearing pillars in families.
The president expressed concerns over modern economic influences that are leading to neglect of the elderly. She proposed that senior citizens, viewed as a storehouse of knowledge, can guide the youth and boost national prosperity. Several new senior citizen homes were inaugurated virtually to further enhance their living standards.
