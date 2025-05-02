Left Menu

Embracing the Wisdom of Elders: A Call to Honor India's Senior Citizens

President Droupadi Murmu urged the nation to respect and uphold the dignity, happiness, and well-being of senior citizens. Highlighting their role as sources of wisdom and tradition, she praised initiatives improving their quality of life and emphasized the significance of learning from their experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:16 IST
Embracing the Wisdom of Elders: A Call to Honor India's Senior Citizens
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 'Ageing with Dignity' programme hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu called upon the nation to prioritize the welfare of senior citizens. Stressing their role as vital links to tradition, she urged collective responsibility for ensuring their dignity and well-being.

Murmu highlighted the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's initiatives, including a new portal for senior citizens and healthcare benefits through the Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana. She noted the deep cultural values that prioritize respect for elders, emphasizing their importance as emotional and wisdom-bearing pillars in families.

The president expressed concerns over modern economic influences that are leading to neglect of the elderly. She proposed that senior citizens, viewed as a storehouse of knowledge, can guide the youth and boost national prosperity. Several new senior citizen homes were inaugurated virtually to further enhance their living standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025