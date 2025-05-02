Blaze Erupts at Norway's Mongstad Oil Refinery Substation
A fire ignited at Norway's Mongstad oil refinery's electricity substation on Friday. The local fire service reported the incident, but Equinor, the operator, did not provide an immediate comment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:34 IST
- Country:
- Norway
A fire erupted on Friday at the electricity substation of the Mongstad oil refinery in Norway, as reported by the local fire service.
The refinery, operated by Equinor, faced an emergency, though the company has not yet released a statement regarding the situation.
Local authorities swiftly responded to the incident, underscoring the urgent need for safety measures in energy facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tech Troubles Trigger Turbulence in Norway's Wealth Fund
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Maintains Confidence Amid U.S. Economic Speculations
Norway's Wealth Fund Faces Significant Loss in Tech Sector
Assam and Norway Explore Green Energy Collaboration
India and Norway: Strengthening Ties Through Trade and Investment