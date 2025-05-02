Madhya Pradesh's Empowerment Drive: Planting Hope for Ladli Laxmi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took part in a tree-planting initiative at Bhopal airport on Friday, under the 'One Tree in the name of Ladli Laxmi' campaign. CM Yadav cited the Ladli Laxmi scheme, initiated by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in 2007, as pivotal in addressing sex ratio disparities.

The Ladli Laxmi scheme has registered over 50.45 lakh girls, distributing scholarships worth Rs 648.85 crores to 12.85 lakh beneficiaries, Yadav stated. The state plans to introduce 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, emphasizing its commitment to female empowerment and education.

On Thursday, Yadav attended a mass wedding in Garhakota, Sagar district, attended by 3,219 couples. He commended the efforts to encourage remarriage for widowed women and social harmony through inclusive marriage policies, advocating public and social support for such initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)