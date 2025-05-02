CBI Cracks Down on NEET 2024: Suspension and Cancellations Follow Cheating Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is scrutinizing the NEET UG 2024 examination after revelations of malpractices by MBBS students, official sources revealed. Offenses include resolving leaked exam papers and committing impersonation during the test.

Recognizing the severity of these violations, the National Medical Commission ordered immediate suspension of the 26 implicated MBBS students and annulled the admission of 14 others for the academic year 2024-25 due to their involvement in these unfair practices.

The National Testing Agency's (NTA) Unfair Means Committee thoroughly reviewed the cases. Consequently, NTA barred 42 candidates from NEET UG for three years (2024-2026) and nine candidates for two years (2025-2026). The investigation also places the candidacies of 215 NEET UG 2024 participants on hold.

The Commission emphasized the breach not only jeopardizes the examination process's sanctity but also poses a threat to medical education standards and public trust. Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy towards academic fraud, the Commission commits to ensuring integrity, transparency, and accountability in medical admissions.

