Colombia's Inflation Trends: A Balancing Act of Costs and Rates

April saw a slowdown in Colombia's inflation, continuing a trend from March, primarily driven by decreased food and housing-related service prices, according to a recent Reuters poll.

The 0.48% rise in inflation is anticipated, a decrease from March's 0.52%, with estimates fluctuating between 0.33% and 0.55%. In April, the annual inflation rate might reach 4.97%, exceeding the central bank's 3% goal, influenced by service disinflation.

The exchange rate devaluation and gas price hikes contribute to upward pressure on tradable goods. Despite favorable trends, the central bank's unexpected interest rate cut and rising year-end inflation forecasts suggest Colombia may miss its inflation target for the fifth consecutive year.

