Chaibasa Police Uncover Naxalite Arms Cache in Coordinated Operation

On Friday, Chaibasa Police, collaborating with specialized security forces including Cobra 203 BN, 209 BN, Jharkhand Jaguar, and CRPF 26 BN, successfully dismantled a significant Naxalite arms cache hidden in the Tonto forest area. The operation underscored the continuing joint efforts to curb illegal activities of the banned CPI (Maoist) organization.

A comprehensive search was initiated following intelligence inputs about CPI (Maoist) extremists stockpiling arms in Vangram Luiya, Bamaibasa, and Gauburu under Tonto's jurisdiction. This marked the destruction of an old Naxal stronghold and the recovery of substantial explosives and daily-use supplies.

The authorities seized and destroyed hazardous materials such as six gelatin rods, two detonators, a fuse, and 5 kilograms of semi-liquid explosives. Additionally, 3 IEDs with codex, weighing around 3 kilograms each, were found, along with 41 iron rods, two pipes, and 80 meters of wire, illustrating the operation's scale and importance in regional security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)