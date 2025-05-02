Power Play: Portugal's Energy Independence Amidst Blackout

In response to a catastrophic outage in Spain's electricity grid, Portugal is currently relying on its own sources to supply electricity to its clients. This shift comes as electricity exchanges between the neighboring countries remain suspended, according to Portugal's Acting Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho.

During an online meeting with her Spanish counterpart, Sara Aagesen, Carvalho emphasized Portugal's energy independence in the current climate. Despite the restoration of physical interconnections, the exact cause of the blackout, which affected both nations, remains unclear, with substantial data still under review, she noted.

Both countries are collaborating to quickly determine the cause and enhance future resilience. Carvalho highlighted the 10-hour recovery from the blackout as exemplary and underlined the ongoing need for more robust systems. Discussions with European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen aim to expedite the investigation timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)