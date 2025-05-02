Left Menu

Power Play: Portugal's Energy Independence Amidst Blackout

Portugal is supplying electricity to its clients independently following a blackout caused by issues in Spain's electricity grid. Exchanges between Portugal and Spain remain halted as investigations continue. Energy ministers from both countries are seeking a rapid report to identify causes and prevent future outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:07 IST
Power Play: Portugal's Energy Independence Amidst Blackout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In response to a catastrophic outage in Spain's electricity grid, Portugal is currently relying on its own sources to supply electricity to its clients. This shift comes as electricity exchanges between the neighboring countries remain suspended, according to Portugal's Acting Energy Minister Maria da Graca Carvalho.

During an online meeting with her Spanish counterpart, Sara Aagesen, Carvalho emphasized Portugal's energy independence in the current climate. Despite the restoration of physical interconnections, the exact cause of the blackout, which affected both nations, remains unclear, with substantial data still under review, she noted.

Both countries are collaborating to quickly determine the cause and enhance future resilience. Carvalho highlighted the 10-hour recovery from the blackout as exemplary and underlined the ongoing need for more robust systems. Discussions with European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen aim to expedite the investigation timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025