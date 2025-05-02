Nara Lokesh Champions Amaravati's Revival Amid Political Tensions

In a scathing speech, Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh accused the previous government of derailing Amaravati's development from 2019 to 2024 as a vendetta against CM Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing an event marking the restart of Amaravati's construction, Lokesh emphasized the unwavering support for the capital from citizens of all ages.

Lokesh lambasted the prior administration's focus on a three-capital model, citing the unjust treatment of farmers and protesters. "The Jai Amaravati movement persisted for 1,631 days, despite the loss of 270 farmers and wrongful legal cases against more than 3,000 people," he noted, asserting Amaravati's resilience and symbolic significance as a capital cherished by the populace.

Commenting on the Pahalgam terror attack, Lokesh proclaimed the inevitable disappearance of Pakistan from the world map. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decisive leadership, stressing the sentiment that India's might, personified by Modi, could not be challenged by any force, including Pakistan.

Lokesh deemed the central government's decision to conduct a caste census as historic. "This action will empower marginalized communities, fulfilling their demand for social justice," he stated, acknowledging PM Modi's courage in tackling the issue.

Highlighting Modi's commitment to Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh said the prime minister has been instrumental in fulfilling promises and boosting development projects. Modi's dedication was evident in initiatives like the Railway Zone and NTPC Green projects, and, notably, in Amaravati's revived construction efforts.

Lokesh praised the synergy between Modi and Chandrababu Naidu, dubbing it a 'double-engine government' driving welfare and development akin to twin bulls pulling a cart forward. He vowed relentless progress, undeterred by past setbacks.

