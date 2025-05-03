Controversy Erupts Over Naming of Jagannath Temple in West Bengal
BJP MP Pradip Purohit and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik oppose naming West Bengal’s new Jagannath temple as 'Dham,' arguing it causes confusion with the iconic Puri temple. They urge CM Mamata Banerjee to change the name. BJP criticizes Banerjee's temple inauguration as election maneuvering.
- Country:
- India
A newly constructed Jagannath temple in West Bengal's Digha is embroiled in controversy over its naming. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pradip Purohit has challenged the designation of the temple as 'Jagannath Dham,' emphasizing that the sole Jagannath Dham is in Puri.
Earlier, Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the issue, citing confusion among devotees of Lord Jagannath. Pattnaik insisted the new structure should not be referred to as a Dham.
The temple, costing Rs 250 crore and covering 20 acres, was inaugurated on April 30 by CM Banerjee. Meanwhile, BJP President Sukanta Majumdar has criticized Banerjee, suggesting the temple's inauguration is a tactic to gain voter support in upcoming state Assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
