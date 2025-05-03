Left Menu

Father and Son Arrested for Temple Idol Desecration in Pune District

A father and son have been detained for allegedly vandalizing a deity's idol at a temple in Pune district. Authorities have charged them under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police confirm the area's security is stabilized with personnel ensuring law and order.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Pune district, local police arrested Naushad Shaikh and his son for allegedly desecrating a revered idol at the Nageshwar Temple in Paud village. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sunil Pujari, from the Haveli Division, confirmed the arrest on Saturday.

Authorities have registered a case against the duo at Paud Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 196, 298, 299, 302, 351(2), and 3(5). Investigations are ongoing as police work on determining the son's age, which remains unspecified.

Despite the incident, officials assure that the situation in the surrounding area is stable. Security personnel have been strategically deployed to maintain peace and order, with law enforcement vigilant to prevent any further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

