Father and Son Arrested for Temple Idol Desecration in Pune District

In a shocking incident from Pune district, local police arrested Naushad Shaikh and his son for allegedly desecrating a revered idol at the Nageshwar Temple in Paud village. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sunil Pujari, from the Haveli Division, confirmed the arrest on Saturday.

Authorities have registered a case against the duo at Paud Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections 196, 298, 299, 302, 351(2), and 3(5). Investigations are ongoing as police work on determining the son's age, which remains unspecified.

Despite the incident, officials assure that the situation in the surrounding area is stable. Security personnel have been strategically deployed to maintain peace and order, with law enforcement vigilant to prevent any further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)