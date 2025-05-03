Tragic Collision on Bengaluru-Pune Highway Claims One Life

In a tragic incident on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway early Saturday morning, one person lost their life and three others sustained injuries after a car crash involving a two-wheeler. The unfortunate episode unfolded when a car broke past the barricade on Wadgaon bridge and plummeted onto the service road.

Sambhaji Kadam, the Deputy Commissioner of Pune City police, confirmed that the driver of the two-wheeler was killed in the accident, while the car's driver and passengers escaped with minor injuries. The gruesome accident occurred around 4:30 AM near Vishal Hotel, Wadgaon Bridge.

Legal proceedings are in progress, with an FIR being filed under Section 105 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, indicating culpable homicide. Police have detained two individuals involved in the accident, as investigations continue to determine the precise causes and liability of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)