Tripura CM Champions Panchayati Raj and Education Initiatives on National Panchayati Raj Day

In a significant event marking National Panchayati Raj Day 2025, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha underscored the pivotal role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in reinforcing grassroots democracy and expediting rural development. Addressing a gathering at Gram Swaraj Bhavan in Agartala, Saha spotlighted state initiatives aimed at empowering local self-governance, ensuring efficient delivery of welfare schemes, and advocating for panchayat members' active involvement in transparent and accountable development planning.

The program was enriched with presentations showcasing successful panchayat models, digital initiatives, and awards recognizing outstanding contributions from local bodies. Vibrant cultural performances and community exhibitions celebrated the essence of self-governance and rural empowerment. Observed annually on April 24, National Panchayati Raj Day commemorates the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act of 1993, which constitutionally recognized Panchayati Raj systems in India.

Among the attendees were senior officials, panchayat members, and community leaders from various state regions. Reflecting on his government's commitment to education, CM Saha, during a recent May 2 event, inaugurated new school facilities including the Ramnagar Higher Secondary School in Agartala. Highlighting a vision for quality and digitally inclusive education, he emphasized vocational training's significance, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational priorities. Saha also virtually inaugurated additional school buildings to expand educational infrastructure in the state. (ANI)

