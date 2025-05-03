Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah: Kashmir Stands Unshaken Amidst Rising Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah reaffirmed Kashmir's integral status within India during his visit to Pahalgam, following a terror attack that killed 26 tourists. He dismissed remarks by Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto, emphasizing the need for India to focus on progress and counterterrorism efforts.

In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah visited the area, meeting tourists and asserting that Kashmir remains an unwavering part of India. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, failed to deter tourists, according to Abdullah.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah declared that efforts to instill fear have ultimately failed, stressing that Kashmiris, who have endured 35 years of terrorism, wish for progress and aspire to see India as a superpower. Abdullah also dismissed the significance of statements by Pakistan's former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and highlighted the need for reviewing the Indus Water Treaty.

Meanwhile, Abdullah, along with NC MLA Altaf Kaloo, offered condolences to the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a local who died protecting tourists during the attack. In response to the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has imposed a ban on Pakistani goods and announced several diplomatic actions, including suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

