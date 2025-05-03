Left Menu

Lucknow: Major fire breaks out in biscuit factory at Sarojini Nagar, rescue op underway

23 PM and required assistance from nearby fire stations.

ANI | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:31 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A major fire broke out in a biscuit factory in the Sarojini Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday. According to Mangesh Kumar, Lucknow's Chief Fire Officer, the blaze was reported at 4:23 PM and required assistance from nearby fire stations.

Although the fire has been brought under control, rescue operations continue amid concerns that some individuals may still be trapped inside. "This incident occurred at 4:23 PM. The fire was huge so vehicles were called from nearby stations. The fire has been completely controlled. The owner's son is saying that some people may be trapped inside, so a rescue operation is being carried out," Kumar told ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

