Left Menu

Wedding with a Purpose: A Road to Change in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, Shrikant Ekude chose a simple wedding to fund a vital road for village access. Instead of lavish ceremonies, the couple planted saplings and encouraged donations. His efforts, inspired by Jyotirao Phule's ideals, led to a durable path for agricultural access and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:32 IST
Wedding with a Purpose: A Road to Change in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the scenic villages of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a unique wedding took place, prioritizing community welfare over opulence. Shrikant Ekude, a resident of Susa village, used his wedding funds to construct a much-needed road, facilitating access to farmlands for villagers.

Inspired by renowned social reformer Jyotirao Phule's Satyashodhak principles, Shrikant and his bride, Anjali, celebrated their nuptials simply on April 28. The couple's postgraduate expertise in agriculture spurred them to replace traditional gifts with the planting of 90 saplings, symbolizing growth and prosperity.

With Rs 50,000 gathered instead of wedding feasts, Shrikant mobilized community support and coordinated with the gram panchayat to build a 600-metre road. The newly constructed pathway now provides vital connectivity, especially during the challenging monsoon season, ensuring seamless access for the villagers to cultivate their lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025