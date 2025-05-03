Wedding with a Purpose: A Road to Change in Maharashtra

Amid the scenic villages of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a unique wedding took place, prioritizing community welfare over opulence. Shrikant Ekude, a resident of Susa village, used his wedding funds to construct a much-needed road, facilitating access to farmlands for villagers.

Inspired by renowned social reformer Jyotirao Phule's Satyashodhak principles, Shrikant and his bride, Anjali, celebrated their nuptials simply on April 28. The couple's postgraduate expertise in agriculture spurred them to replace traditional gifts with the planting of 90 saplings, symbolizing growth and prosperity.

With Rs 50,000 gathered instead of wedding feasts, Shrikant mobilized community support and coordinated with the gram panchayat to build a 600-metre road. The newly constructed pathway now provides vital connectivity, especially during the challenging monsoon season, ensuring seamless access for the villagers to cultivate their lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)