PM Modi and Navy Chief Discuss Strategic Response Post-Pahalgam Attack

In a significant development following the Pahalgam terror attack, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi had a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Saturday. This meeting follows a high-level discussion chaired by PM Modi, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and other service chiefs.

The high-profile meeting was further attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, highlighting the gravity of the situation. This gathering came shortly after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), which convened a day after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the death of 26 tourists.

In response to the attack, the government reiterated its determination to deliver a decisive blow to terrorism. It has assured that those responsible for the heinous act, along with their conspirators, will be met with harsh retribution. The decision to grant armed forces complete operational freedom illustrates India's stern resolve to safeguard national security.

An all-party session convened post-attack saw opposition parties rallying in support of decisive government action against the perpetrators, underscoring national unity. During the CCS briefing, connections between the attack and entities across the border were discussed, especially in light of Jammu and Kashmir's recent electoral success and ongoing economic advancements. As a diplomatic maneuver, the government has suspended the Indus Water Treaty to assert pressure on Pakistan to curb its support for cross-border terrorism.

