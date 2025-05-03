Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Customs Seize Contraband Worth Crores in Mizoram Crackdown

In a significant anti-smuggling operation, the Assam Rifles, in tandem with the Customs Preventive Force, seized areca nuts valued at Rs 1.02 crore and cigarettes worth Rs 59.8 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai district. The operations, based on specific intelligence, resulted in the arrest of one individual.

  • India

In a major offensive against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles collaborated with the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai to execute a significant seizure of illegal areca nuts, valued at an estimated Rs 1.02 crore, in Mizoram's Champhai district. The operation arrived following precise intelligence that suggested the movement of illegal goods in and around Tlangsam.

The decisive action on May 2 led to the discovery of 187 bags of undisclosed areca nuts skillfully concealed within a truck. An individual connected to the operation was detained, and both the contraband and the accused were handed over to the Customs Preventive Force for further procedures.

Prior to this, in a separate crackdown, the Assam Rifles, in conjunction with the Land Customs Station at Zokhawthar, dismantled a foreign-origin cigarette smuggling network in the Champhai district. The duo managed to seize 46 cases, with an estimated value of Rs 59.8 lakh, of assorted foreign cigarettes, which were subsequently handed over to the authorities for legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

