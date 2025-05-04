Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives on Yamuna Expressway

In a devastating incident on the Yamuna Expressway, two individuals lost their lives in a vehicular accident near Milestone 98 in Mathura's Thana Mant area on Saturday. According to officials, a four-wheeler heading from Noida to Agra collided with another vehicle, causing it to overturn.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Pooja from Gaur City and Sumit from Darbhanga, Bihar, as they were transported to a hospital. The remaining five passengers in the vehicle sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision and are working to identify the other vehicle involved in the incident. Further updates are awaited as the investigation continues.

