Left Menu

Rising Awareness Fuels Surge in Women's Complaints to NCW

The National Commission for Women (NCW) in India has received 7,698 complaints this year, with domestic violence, assault, and criminal intimidation being the most reported issues. Uttar Pradesh accounted for more than half of the complaints, followed by Delhi and Maharashtra. Increasing awareness among women about their rights is cited as a reason for the rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:09 IST
Rising Awareness Fuels Surge in Women's Complaints to NCW
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has recorded a significant influx of complaints, totaling 7,698 this year across India. Domestic violence reports led with 1,594 cases, marking it as the most prevalent issue.

Other substantial grievances included criminal intimidation and assault, with 989 and 950 complaints, respectively. Uttar Pradesh was at the forefront, registering 3,921 complaints, followed by Delhi with 688 and Maharashtra at 473.

Officials have pointed to growing awareness among women as a key factor in the increase, noting that educational efforts have empowered more women to advocate for their rights. A notable spike occurred in April 2025, with 2,123 complaints received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025