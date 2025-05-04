Rising Awareness Fuels Surge in Women's Complaints to NCW
The National Commission for Women (NCW) in India has received 7,698 complaints this year, with domestic violence, assault, and criminal intimidation being the most reported issues. Uttar Pradesh accounted for more than half of the complaints, followed by Delhi and Maharashtra. Increasing awareness among women about their rights is cited as a reason for the rise.
- Country:
- India
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has recorded a significant influx of complaints, totaling 7,698 this year across India. Domestic violence reports led with 1,594 cases, marking it as the most prevalent issue.
Other substantial grievances included criminal intimidation and assault, with 989 and 950 complaints, respectively. Uttar Pradesh was at the forefront, registering 3,921 complaints, followed by Delhi with 688 and Maharashtra at 473.
Officials have pointed to growing awareness among women as a key factor in the increase, noting that educational efforts have empowered more women to advocate for their rights. A notable spike occurred in April 2025, with 2,123 complaints received.
(With inputs from agencies.)
