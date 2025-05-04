Energy Market Surge: IEX's Strategic Innovations and Record Growth

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), a powerhouse in the electricity trading sector, is primed for robust growth, buoyed by favorable market dynamics and innovative product offerings. The current fiscal year is poised to record a significant 11 GW increase in thermal capacity and a staggering 40 GW in renewable capacity, according to analyst insights.

With the launch of groundbreaking products like green Real Time Market (RTM) and long-duration contracts, IEX is set to amplify its trading volumes. Financial year 2024-25 witnessed IEX achieving a record-breaking 121 billion units of traded electricity, marking an 18.7% year-over-year increase.

Expanding its commodity exchange portfolio, IEX has marked noteworthy growth in its gas and carbon sectors, and is strategizing the establishment of India's first Coal Exchange by FY27. These developments position IEX as a central player in both diversification and innovation within India's energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)