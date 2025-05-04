Left Menu

Energy Market Surge: IEX's Strategic Innovations and Record Growth

Indian Energy Exchange anticipates a double-digit growth in electricity trading volumes in 2024-25, driven by new product introductions and increased sell-side liquidity. The launch of green RTM and long-duration contracts significantly contributes to this growth, amidst ongoing expansions into gas, carbon, and coal exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:22 IST
Energy Market Surge: IEX's Strategic Innovations and Record Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), a powerhouse in the electricity trading sector, is primed for robust growth, buoyed by favorable market dynamics and innovative product offerings. The current fiscal year is poised to record a significant 11 GW increase in thermal capacity and a staggering 40 GW in renewable capacity, according to analyst insights.

With the launch of groundbreaking products like green Real Time Market (RTM) and long-duration contracts, IEX is set to amplify its trading volumes. Financial year 2024-25 witnessed IEX achieving a record-breaking 121 billion units of traded electricity, marking an 18.7% year-over-year increase.

Expanding its commodity exchange portfolio, IEX has marked noteworthy growth in its gas and carbon sectors, and is strategizing the establishment of India's first Coal Exchange by FY27. These developments position IEX as a central player in both diversification and innovation within India's energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025