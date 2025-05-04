Government Ousts K V Subramanian from IMF: Diplomatic Strains in Spotlight
The government has terminated K V Subramanian's tenure as the IMF Executive Director six months early. His removal precedes IMF's financial aid decision for Pakistan. Sources cite his questioning of IMF datasets and an issue with his book's promotion as reasons. India seeks to challenge Pakistan diplomatically.
The sudden removal of K V Subramanian as India's Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has captured attention, happening six months before his tenure was due to end.
Subramanian's exit comes at a pivotal time, just ahead of the IMF's decision on financial aid to Pakistan, amid tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack last month that heightened India's diplomatic push against its neighbor.
Sources reveal Subramanian's questioning of IMF datasets and the controversial promotion of his book, 'India@100', contributed to his termination by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, effective April 30, 2025.
