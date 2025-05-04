Empowering Indian Domestic Helpers: A Community Celebration in Singapore

In a vibrant celebration at the Singapore Flyer, over 700 Indian domestic helpers gathered for a 'fun fair' organized by the Indian mission, aimed at recognizing their hard work and offering assistance.

The event, called 'Celebrate Labour Day – Honouring Female Indian Domestic Workers,' featured cooking lessons, health awareness talks, and financial advice sessions, highlighting the community's commitment to supporting these women.

Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule assured the attendees of various supports available, including passport renewals and medical assistance, while the State Bank of India offered financial services to facilitate easier money transfers home.

(With inputs from agencies.)