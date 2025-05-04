Left Menu

Nationwide Uproar: AIMPLB's Campaign Against Waqf Amendment Act Gains Momentum

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is leading a nationwide protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, citing threats to secularism and minority rights. Accusing the government of communal bias, the AIMPLB plans continuous protests, emphasizing justice and constitutional values, until the amendment is repealed.

04-05-2025
Maulana Gayas Ahmed Rashadi, a member of the AIMPLB (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has embarked on a nationwide campaign opposing the Waqf Amendment Act, considering it a significant threat to secularism and minority rights across India. Branded 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution,' the movement accuses the central government of placing communal interests above constitutional integrity and vows to protest until July 7.

Maulana Gayas Ahmed Rashadi from the AIMPLB highlighted the essential nature of justice for a country's prosperity. He emphasized that a government failing to uphold fundamental rights weakens both itself and the nation. Rashadi lamented that India's diverse religious fabric, protected under the Constitution, is being undermined by the new legislation.

The AIMPLB's protests have gained traction nationwide, with significant participation and planned events until July. A series of rallies, meetings, and a major human chain event are scheduled to keep the momentum going. In the wake of the amendment's passage through both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Board remains resolute in its opposition to what it sees as a politically motivated move against secularism and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

