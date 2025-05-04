Syria to Power Up: New Electricity Deal with Turkey
Syria is preparing to sign an agreement to import electricity from Turkey via a 400-kilovolt transmission line. The deal, anticipated to occur 'soon', comes in response to Syria's severe power shortages, as cited by Syria's energy minister.
Updated: 04-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:37 IST
Syria is on the verge of finalizing a significant agreement with Turkey to import electricity, according to the country's energy minister. The deal involves a 400-kilovolt transmission line stretching between the neighboring nations and is expected to be signed 'soon'.
This move comes as Syria grapples with severe power shortages, impacting daily life and economic activities.
The agreement highlights the ongoing cooperation between the two countries and aims to alleviate the strain on Syria's energy infrastructure.
