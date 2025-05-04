Left Menu

Syria to Power Up: New Electricity Deal with Turkey

Syria is preparing to sign an agreement to import electricity from Turkey via a 400-kilovolt transmission line. The deal, anticipated to occur 'soon', comes in response to Syria's severe power shortages, as cited by Syria's energy minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:37 IST
Syria to Power Up: New Electricity Deal with Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Syria is on the verge of finalizing a significant agreement with Turkey to import electricity, according to the country's energy minister. The deal involves a 400-kilovolt transmission line stretching between the neighboring nations and is expected to be signed 'soon'.

This move comes as Syria grapples with severe power shortages, impacting daily life and economic activities.

The agreement highlights the ongoing cooperation between the two countries and aims to alleviate the strain on Syria's energy infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025