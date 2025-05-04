Left Menu

Sachin Pilot and Congress Rally Against Terror: India Poised for Action

In response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Congress leader Sachin Pilot declares unity and readiness for retaliation against Pakistan. Government officials, including PM Modi, convene to strategize India's response, emphasizing national unity. The Indian government grants armed forces complete operational freedom to address this threat and further actions are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:41 IST
Sachin Pilot and Congress Rally Against Terror: India Poised for Action
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the latest wave of violence in Pahalgam, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday characterized the terrorist attack on civilians as an affront to the nation. Pilot emphasized that India stands prepared to deliver a decisive response to Pakistan, which he accused of seeking to destabilize India and weaken its unity.

Amid heightened tensions, Pilot urged the central government to act decisively and without hesitation. He articulated the unified stance of the opposition and the public, underlining the need for a robust reply to prevent future incidents. Accusing Pakistan of creating internal discord, Pilot called for a determined national response.

In the wake of these events, high-level discussions have ensued, with Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Cabinet Committee on Security meeting followed the attack, with attendees affirming India's resolve against terrorism and granting the armed forces operational freedom to retaliate. Measures, including changes to the Indus Water Treaty, are being considered to pressure Pakistan against supporting cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

