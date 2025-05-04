Left Menu

Delhi's Digital Leap: CM Gupta Launches MedLEaPR to Transform Medico-Legal Reporting

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launches 'MedLEaPR,' a digital platform aimed at transforming the medico-legal documentation process. Developed by NIC, the system enhances transparency and efficiency by facilitating electronic submissions of reports and ensuring robust accountability, paving the way for more effective judicial processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 18:07 IST
Delhi's Digital Leap: CM Gupta Launches MedLEaPR to Transform Medico-Legal Reporting
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move to modernize and streamline Delhi's medico-legal systems, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta introduced the revolutionary digital platform 'MedLEaPR' at the Delhi Secretariat on Sunday. Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), MedLEaPR aims to enable efficient reporting of medico-legal cases and post-mortem reports across the capital's health institutions, as stated by CM Gupta during the launch.

The launch ceremony saw the presence of Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and senior officials from the Delhi Police, Home Department, and NIC. Emphasizing the government's commitment to digital transformation, CM Gupta highlighted that the platform will increase transparency and accelerate judicial processes, ensuring accountability through centralized databases and audit trails.

MedLEaPR introduces a significant shift from traditional handwritten documentation by facilitating electronic submissions of reports. This secure, centralized system ensures that only authorized personnel can access data, maintaining confidentiality while providing a comprehensive audit trail for all activities. The integration with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) will further streamline coordination between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies, reinforcing the government's commitment to e-Governance and Digital India initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025