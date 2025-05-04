Delhi's Digital Leap: CM Gupta Launches MedLEaPR to Transform Medico-Legal Reporting

In a landmark move to modernize and streamline Delhi's medico-legal systems, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta introduced the revolutionary digital platform 'MedLEaPR' at the Delhi Secretariat on Sunday. Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), MedLEaPR aims to enable efficient reporting of medico-legal cases and post-mortem reports across the capital's health institutions, as stated by CM Gupta during the launch.

The launch ceremony saw the presence of Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and senior officials from the Delhi Police, Home Department, and NIC. Emphasizing the government's commitment to digital transformation, CM Gupta highlighted that the platform will increase transparency and accelerate judicial processes, ensuring accountability through centralized databases and audit trails.

MedLEaPR introduces a significant shift from traditional handwritten documentation by facilitating electronic submissions of reports. This secure, centralized system ensures that only authorized personnel can access data, maintaining confidentiality while providing a comprehensive audit trail for all activities. The integration with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) will further streamline coordination between healthcare institutions and law enforcement agencies, reinforcing the government's commitment to e-Governance and Digital India initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)