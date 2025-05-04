Gujarat's Intensified Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

Following the detention of several individuals last week suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in Gujarat, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi revealed that most infiltrators originated from various districts of West Bengal.

In his announcement, Sanghavi stated that over the past two days, state authorities detained numerous Bangladeshi nationals from the Howrah Express, a train service originating in West Bengal. According to the Home Minister, documents recovered from the detained individuals supported this claim, and the Gujarat administration is now collaborating with West Bengal police.

In a concerted effort, Surat Police initiated document verification after detaining suspects, aiming for their deportation. Large-scale operations, including a nighttime sweep in Ahmedabad, led to the arrest of over 400 suspected illegal immigrants, reflecting the government's stringent stance on national security and compliance with directives from top officials.

