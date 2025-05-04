Smooth Conduct of NEET UG 2025 Amid Extensive Security Measures

The NEET UG 2025 examination saw the participation of over 20.8 lakh candidates, held seamlessly across 548 cities in India and 14 international centres, according to the Ministry of Education. Despite minor issues like late arrivals, no significant violations or malpractice were reported, sources confirmed.

Organized by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam benefited from a comprehensive 'whole-of-government' strategy. A Centralised Control Room under the Ministry of Education, along with officials from various ministries, monitored the proceedings in real-time, in collaboration with district administrations and local police.

To ensure administrative reliability, most centers were situated in government and aided institutions, equipped with essential facilities. In anticipation of misinformation, the NTA launched a Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal, leading to action against several social media channels spreading false claims about paper leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)