Owaisi Urges Unity and Action Against Terrorism and Controversial Waqf Amendment

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi demands decisive government action against terrorism and criticizes the newly passed 2025 Waqf Amendment Act. Speaking in Bihar, he urges unity, calls for the official recognition of recent victims as martyrs, and denounces the politicization of terrorism, while also condemning Pakistan's support for terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:52 IST
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a fervent call for unity and decisive action, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has issued a stark warning, urging the Indian government to take immediate measures to prevent recurring terror attacks. Speaking at a public meeting in Bihar's East Champaran, Owaisi emphasized the need to recognize 26 recent victims as martyrs and condemned the politicization of terrorism.

Owaisi stated, 'I'm saying this with great responsibility. We need a response, not reflection, or we'll continue facing attacks on our Army and CRPF personnel.' Supporting government efforts to weaken Pakistan, he declared, 'If isolating them economically or diplomatically is necessary, it should be done.'

Owaisi also criticized the BJP-led 2025 Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it a 'black law' that targets Muslim religious institutions. He called for the law's immediate repeal, questioning its logic and arguing that it's ideologically driven. The AIMIM chief further rebuked regional leaders who supported the amendment, urging a united front against divisive politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

