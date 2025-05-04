Left Menu

VP Dhankhar: People Empowerment and the Essence of the Constitution

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized Parliament's supremacy and people's power during the Constitution's 75th anniversary celebrations. He highlighted the citizens' role in democracy, their accountability through elections, and dismissed notions of ceremonial constitutional offices, affirming that the Constitution serves the people and their elected representatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:41 IST
VP Dhankhar: People Empowerment and the Essence of the Constitution
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar embarked on a one-day visit to Karnataka, with key events scheduled in the Uttara Kannada district, including a stop at the College of Forestry in Sirsi. His visit reinforced significant themes of people's empowerment and the Constitution's centrality in democratic governance.

Addressing the University of Delhi during the celebrations marking 75 years of the Constitution, Dhankhar proclaimed the inviolable authority of elected representatives as arbiters of constitutional content. Highlighting a historical precedent, he cited the 1977 accountability of a former Prime Minister who imposed the 'Emergency'.

Dhankhar emphasized the pivotal role of citizens in democracy, refuting claims of constitutional roles being merely ceremonial. He lauded the Constitution's Preamble as a testament to the people's ultimate power, urging citizens to remain vigilant and engaged, as they hold the true power in democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025