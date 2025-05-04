VP Dhankhar: People Empowerment and the Essence of the Constitution

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar embarked on a one-day visit to Karnataka, with key events scheduled in the Uttara Kannada district, including a stop at the College of Forestry in Sirsi. His visit reinforced significant themes of people's empowerment and the Constitution's centrality in democratic governance.

Addressing the University of Delhi during the celebrations marking 75 years of the Constitution, Dhankhar proclaimed the inviolable authority of elected representatives as arbiters of constitutional content. Highlighting a historical precedent, he cited the 1977 accountability of a former Prime Minister who imposed the 'Emergency'.

Dhankhar emphasized the pivotal role of citizens in democracy, refuting claims of constitutional roles being merely ceremonial. He lauded the Constitution's Preamble as a testament to the people's ultimate power, urging citizens to remain vigilant and engaged, as they hold the true power in democracy.

