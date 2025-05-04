Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Pushes for Economic Self-Reliance, Relief Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasizes economic self-reliance of cow shelters, discusses agricultural progress, and prioritizes quick relief for weather-affected regions. He also met with citizens, addressed grievances, and mourned the death of yoga guru Swami Sivananda Saraswati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:09 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Pushes for Economic Self-Reliance, Relief Initiatives
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for focused efforts to achieve economic self-reliance for cow shelters, urging the use of cow-dung-based paints on government buildings. The CM emphasized enhancing green fodder production capabilities and establishing fodder banks, alongside providing one cattle to poor families, according to an official statement.

During a meeting with Agriculture Department and Regional Cooperative Dairy Federation officials, CM Yogi reviewed sectoral progress. He held a Janata Darshan, engaging with citizens to address their grievances, particularly from women attendees, and promised necessary interventions.

The Chief Minister instructed prompt relief efforts for areas hit by storms and hail, underscoring timely compensation for human and livestock casualties. He ordered officials to inspect affected areas, ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, and prioritize drainage to mitigate waterlogging. CM Yogi also mourned the loss of yoga guru Swami Sivananda Saraswati.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025