Uttar Pradesh CM Pushes for Economic Self-Reliance, Relief Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called for focused efforts to achieve economic self-reliance for cow shelters, urging the use of cow-dung-based paints on government buildings. The CM emphasized enhancing green fodder production capabilities and establishing fodder banks, alongside providing one cattle to poor families, according to an official statement.

During a meeting with Agriculture Department and Regional Cooperative Dairy Federation officials, CM Yogi reviewed sectoral progress. He held a Janata Darshan, engaging with citizens to address their grievances, particularly from women attendees, and promised necessary interventions.

The Chief Minister instructed prompt relief efforts for areas hit by storms and hail, underscoring timely compensation for human and livestock casualties. He ordered officials to inspect affected areas, ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, and prioritize drainage to mitigate waterlogging. CM Yogi also mourned the loss of yoga guru Swami Sivananda Saraswati.

