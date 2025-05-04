Delhi Faces Weather Challenges: BJP Pledges to Tackle Monsoon Waterlogging

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood expressed confidence on Sunday that the BJP government's strategies will address the persistent waterlogging issues anticipated during the forthcoming monsoon season. In a media briefing, Sood highlighted recent efforts in addressing water congestion, underscoring a historic meeting with fellow legislators about constituency challenges.

In a significant weather event on Friday, Delhi recorded 78mm of rainfall by morning, marking the second-highest May downpour since 1901. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this deluge was fueled by moisture and wind convergence influenced by the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal patterns, coupled with remnants of Cyclone Tauktae.

Severe waterlogging and traffic snarls ensued, especially at high-profile locations like Gurgaon, Delhi Airport, and Minto Road, causing public inconvenience and drawing political criticism. As residents grappled with the unexpected deluge, opposition parties criticized the BJP-led administration for inadequate preparedness in managing such crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)