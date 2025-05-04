Left Menu

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood Joins the Ranks of Distinguished Global Scholars at AAAS

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood has been elected as an International Honorary Member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS), a prestigious institution that acknowledges accomplishments across varied fields. This honor reflects his contributions to public affairs and policy through science, inspired by India's technological advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:51 IST
Principal Scientific Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajay Kumar Sood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, now stands among renowned global scholars after being elected as an International Honorary Member of the esteemed American Academy of Arts and Sciences (AAAS).

Founded in 1780, the AAAS is one of the oldest academic institutions, celebrating excellence across a diverse range of fields, including the arts, sciences, and public policy. Professor Sood was recognized under the Public Affairs and Public Policy category, a testament to the societal impact of scientific progress under his leadership.

Expressing his gratitude, Professor Sood remarked that this honor emphasizes the importance of making scientific and technological advancements accessible to all sectors of society. He acknowledged the recognition as a motivator for future endeavors aimed at fostering a developed India through innovation and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

