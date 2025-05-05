Wild Bison Killers Apprehended: Crackdown on Poaching in the Nilgiris

Two men from Kerala have been arrested by Forest Department officials for shooting a wild bison near Ooty, located in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. The department is actively pursuing two more suspects who are believed to have fled with the gun used in the fatal incident. The authorities have also confiscated the vehicle and weapons used during the hunt.

The men, identified as Aneesh Mon and Nishar from Nilambur in Kerala, were detained in Naduvattam, Nilgiris, after officials tracked down their car based on its Kerala registration. Both have confessed to killing the bison, officials confirmed. The dead bison was discovered by locals near Kallakorai village, and the forest department, upon investigation, removed a bullet from the animal during a post-mortem examination.

Efforts to curb poaching in the region have increased, with the forest department conducting night patrols in various zones. A similar operation led to the recent arrest of another gang near the Emerald area. This has led to a noticeable decline in illegal hunting activities, thanks to stringent checks. In a separate move, Tripura's Forest Department has distributed motorcycles to enhance the mobility of its field staff as part of a strategy to counter illegal activities into the vulnerable forest regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)