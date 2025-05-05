Left Menu

Hanwha Ocean Sets Sails for Global Naval Dominance

Hanwha Ocean, a South Korean shipbuilder, aims to increase its overseas military vessel revenue to 4 trillion won by 2030 and strengthen collaboration with the U.S. Navy. Despite restrictions, the company is modernizing facilities to compete internationally and expand orders in markets like Poland, Canada, and Thailand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 13:33 IST
Hanwha Ocean Sets Sails for Global Naval Dominance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean shipbuilding giant Hanwha Ocean is setting ambitious targets to elevate its presence in the global naval market. By 2030, it aims to boost revenue from overseas military vessel contracts to approximately 4 trillion won, aided by strategic moves such as acquiring a U.S. shipyard and strengthening ties with the U.S. Navy, according to a senior executive's reports to Reuters.

The company's naval business has recently secured key repair orders from the U.S. Navy, marking a significant milestone. However, U.S. laws, specifically the Byrnes-Tollefson Amendment within the Department of Defense Appropriations Act, restrict foreign yards from constructing Navy ships, prompting Hanwha Ocean to pursue a U.S. license for shipbuilding. Modernization is also on their agenda, with plans to enhance American facilities, incorporating advanced South Korean technologies to reduce production times.

With a longstanding history of crafting submarines for South Korea's Navy, Hanwha Ocean is increasing capacity to simultaneously build more ships domestically while aggressively bidding for international projects in Europe and Asia. This strategy comes in response to changing domestic demand influenced by demographic shifts, positioning the company towards robust future global earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025