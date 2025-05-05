Delhi to Launch Unified Command for Monsoon Preparedness
Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma announced plans for a unified command center involving various civic bodies to tackle waterlogging during monsoons. A single helpline will be introduced for public reporting of civic issues. Automatic pump systems and camera monitoring will enhance real-time government response.
In a bid to combat monsoon woes, Delhi's PWD Minister Parvesh Verma visited the NDMC control room on Sunday and revealed plans to establish a unified command center. This center will integrate various civic agencies like NDMC, MCD, PWD, DDA, and the Jal Board to address waterlogging and flooding challenges.
Speaking to reporters, Verma emphasized the need for seamless coordination among civic bodies in the capital, ensuring a streamlined emergency response mechanism. He announced the upcoming launch of a single helpline number for citizens to report civic issues, aiming for improved real-time monitoring across the city during the monsoon.
Minister Verma shared that a meeting with all concerned departments is imminent to expedite the setup before the monsoon season. BJP Minister Ashish Sood added confidence, citing recent successful waterlogging management during unprecedented May rains and assuring further resolution efforts for the upcoming monsoon.
