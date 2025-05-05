Warren Buffett Announces Retirement: A New Era for Berkshire Hathaway

In a surprising turn of events, Warren Buffett announced his retirement as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway after a 60-year tenure, passing the baton to Greg Abel at the end of the year.

The announcement, made during Berkshire's annual meeting in Omaha, caught investors off-guard but emphasized gradual leadership succession. Shares fell 2% following the news in premarket trading on Monday.

While Abel's future stewardship brings reassurance of continuity, the profound connection investors have with Buffett leaves questions about Berkshire's direction post-transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)