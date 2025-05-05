Diplomacy Delayed: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations Continue Amid Tensions

In a recent development, Iranian officials affirmed their commitment to pursuing diplomatic negotiations with the United States, even as a planned round of nuclear talks was postponed due to logistical challenges. The talks, initially scheduled for May 3 in Rome, are now awaiting rescheduling details from mediator Oman.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized Iran's flexibility regarding the timing of discussions, while maintaining Tehran's steadfast stance on key issues, including its right to domestically enrich uranium. Baghaei noted that mixed signals from U.S. officials hinder the negotiation process, though Iran remains firm in defending its interests.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed that Iran import enriched uranium, contrasting with Iran's position. Former President Donald Trump's previous threats and withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal add to the complexities of reaching a resolution. Tehran remains hopeful that diplomatic pathways with the U.S. and European counterparts will continue progressively.

(With inputs from agencies.)