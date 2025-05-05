Left Menu

Diplomacy Delayed: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations Continue Amid Tensions

Iran remains open to diplomatic efforts with the United States, despite postponed nuclear talks due to logistical issues. Tehran is flexible with timing but awaits further details from mediator Oman. Iran insists on its right to enrich uranium domestically, amid Western concerns over potential weaponization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:00 IST
Diplomacy Delayed: Iran's Nuclear Negotiations Continue Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent development, Iranian officials affirmed their commitment to pursuing diplomatic negotiations with the United States, even as a planned round of nuclear talks was postponed due to logistical challenges. The talks, initially scheduled for May 3 in Rome, are now awaiting rescheduling details from mediator Oman.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized Iran's flexibility regarding the timing of discussions, while maintaining Tehran's steadfast stance on key issues, including its right to domestically enrich uranium. Baghaei noted that mixed signals from U.S. officials hinder the negotiation process, though Iran remains firm in defending its interests.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed that Iran import enriched uranium, contrasting with Iran's position. Former President Donald Trump's previous threats and withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal add to the complexities of reaching a resolution. Tehran remains hopeful that diplomatic pathways with the U.S. and European counterparts will continue progressively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025