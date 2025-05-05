Novo Energy Slashes Workforce Amid Northvolt's Bankruptcy

Novo Energy, a battery venture co-owned by Volvo Cars, announced a significant workforce reduction, cutting 50% of its jobs. This decision comes in the wake of Northvolt's recent bankruptcy, forcing Novo Energy to reassess its financial strategy and operational capabilities.

Adrian Clarke, CEO of Novo Energy, expressed the company's struggles in navigating the current economic challenges. He mentioned that despite an intensive search for a new technology partner, maintaining operations at the existing scale proved unsustainable.

While Volvo Cars has acquired Northvolt's stake in Novo Energy, future operations hinge on securing new partnerships and economic stability. The primary aim is to continue limited operations and complete the first phase of construction at the Gothenburg site, with hopes of reviving large-scale activities in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)