Himachal Faces Persistent Storms and Rain: IMD Issues Weather Alerts

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with severe weather conditions, including rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms affecting numerous districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these adverse conditions, observed over the last 24 hours, will persist for three more days. An alert has been issued for rain, hailstorms, thunderstorms, and lightning.

IMD's Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma stated that Bilaspur reported the highest rainfall at 74 mm. Additionally, hailstorms hit Shimla and Kasauli, while several areas experienced strong winds. The forecast predicts light to moderate rain from May 5 to May 8, with snowfall in higher altitudes. Alerts are in place for May 5 and 6.

After May 9, a reduction in weather activity is anticipated, though light rain might continue in some mid-hill districts. Temperature variations have been noted, with Una peaking at 35.2°C and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti dropping to 4.2°C. Rainfall in May is 22% above normal but varies across districts, prompting ongoing storm alerts in areas like Shimla, Kangra, and Mandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)