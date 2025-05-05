Market Shaken as New Tariffs Raise Trade War Fears
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower after President Trump's introduction of new tariffs reignited trade war concerns. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced declines. Focus remains on the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision, which holds significant implications for the economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:06 IST
Wall Street experienced a rough start to the week as major indexes opened lower following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs.
This move rekindled fears of a prolonged global trade war, impacting investor sentiment. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 144.1 points, or 0.35%, to 41,173.38.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite followed suit, losing 31.4 points (0.55%) and 160.7 points (0.89%) respectively. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision expected later this week, which could chart the course for future economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street
- indexes
- trump
- tariffs
- trade war
- Dow Jones
- S&P 500
- Nasdaq
- Federal Reserve
- monetary policy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tariff Turbulence: Boeing Jets Caught in U.S.-China Trade War
China Boosts Market Stability Amidst Trade War Tensions
Dow sinks 1,000 points as worries about Trump's trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve spook investors, reports AP.
Patriotic Investments Surge Amid Sino-U.S. Trade War
International Monetary Fund says economic outlooks for US and world have worsened significantly due to trade war, reports AP.