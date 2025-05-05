Left Menu

Market Shaken as New Tariffs Raise Trade War Fears

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower after President Trump's introduction of new tariffs reignited trade war concerns. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all experienced declines. Focus remains on the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decision, which holds significant implications for the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a rough start to the week as major indexes opened lower following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

This move rekindled fears of a prolonged global trade war, impacting investor sentiment. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 144.1 points, or 0.35%, to 41,173.38.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite followed suit, losing 31.4 points (0.55%) and 160.7 points (0.89%) respectively. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision expected later this week, which could chart the course for future economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

