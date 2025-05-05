Market Shaken as New Tariffs Raise Trade War Fears

Wall Street experienced a rough start to the week as major indexes opened lower following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

This move rekindled fears of a prolonged global trade war, impacting investor sentiment. As a result, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 144.1 points, or 0.35%, to 41,173.38.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite followed suit, losing 31.4 points (0.55%) and 160.7 points (0.89%) respectively. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision expected later this week, which could chart the course for future economic stability.

