Prime Minister’s Office Hosts Crucial Talks on New CBI Director Appointment
Rahul Gandhi met with officials at the Prime Minister's Office to discuss appointing a new CBI Director. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna was also present, as part of the committee responsible for the selection process. Former Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood is current Director of the CBI.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, departed the Prime Minister's Office in New Delhi on Monday after key discussions about selecting the next Director for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sources report.
Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna, also attended the meeting. The decision-making committee is chaired by the Prime Minister and includes the Lok Sabha's opposition leader and the Chief Justice.
Currently, Praveen Sood, a former Karnataka Director General of Police, serves as the CBI Director. Sood brings nearly four decades of experience in the Indian Police Service, having advised the Government of Mauritius and overseen significant criminal investigations, including cybercrime and cases with international implications.
