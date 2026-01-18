Balen Bids Mayoral Goodbye for Prime Ministerial Ambitions

Left Menu

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, known as Balen, resigned to run in Nepal's parliamentary election. Joining the Rastriya Swotantra Party, he aims to contest against former PM K P Sharma Oli from Jhapa -5 constituency. Balen gained prominence through significant reforms in Kathmandu during his mayoral tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, has stepped down to pursue a new political journey.

On Sunday, Balen officially resigned from his mayoral position and joined the Rastriya Swotantra Party, led by Ravi Lamichhane, which has nominated him as its candidate for prime minister.

Balen intends to contest the upcoming parliamentary election from the Jhapa -5 constituency in eastern Nepal's Koshi province.

His primary competitor will be K P Sharma Oli, the erstwhile prime minister and leader of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist).

Oli vacated his office on September 9, amid pressure and protests led by the youth-driven Gen Z movement, who criticized his administration for corruption and controversial measures like a social media ban.

Post-Oli's resignation, the Gen Z activists had encouraged Balen to lead the interim government, an offer he declined to prepare for a full-term governance role instead.

Ultimately, former chief justice Sushila Karki was appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister on September 12.

Balen, who won the mayoral election as an independent in 2022, gained recognition for executing significant reforms and enhancing the city's aesthetics.

In his resignation letter, Balen affirmed his honest service for the betterment of Kathmandu and its residents and expressed hopes for continued effective leadership in the city.

