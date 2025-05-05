Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Drives Governance Revamp in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah urged a visible transformation in governance, emphasizing public service delivery and development over the next six months. In Srinagar, he directed officials to extend efforts beyond administrative offices and highlighted budget implementation, unity, and resilience amidst challenging circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:14 IST
Omar Abdullah Drives Governance Revamp in J&K
J-K CM Omar Abdullah in the meeting (Photo/J-K DIPR) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emphatic call for governmental transformation, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for visible improvements in governance and public service delivery within the next six months. Speaking at a high-level review meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar, Abdullah underscored that government efforts must extend beyond the confines of administrative offices.

Amid current challenges, Abdullah urged the commencement of development activities, as well as the efficient implementation of budget announcements. He expressed disappointment over the lack of conducive conditions for normal governance, but encouraged a focus on controllable factors to alleviate common people's difficulties.

Highlighting the importance of accountability and project execution, Abdullah called for a strict adherence to budgetary allocations. He shared insights from a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming the national support for J&K's development and insisting that efforts must not be derailed by recent negative events. The meeting was attended by various ministers and senior officials, emphasizing the collective commitment to delivering positive changes for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025