Omar Abdullah Drives Governance Revamp in J&K

In an emphatic call for governmental transformation, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for visible improvements in governance and public service delivery within the next six months. Speaking at a high-level review meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar, Abdullah underscored that government efforts must extend beyond the confines of administrative offices.

Amid current challenges, Abdullah urged the commencement of development activities, as well as the efficient implementation of budget announcements. He expressed disappointment over the lack of conducive conditions for normal governance, but encouraged a focus on controllable factors to alleviate common people's difficulties.

Highlighting the importance of accountability and project execution, Abdullah called for a strict adherence to budgetary allocations. He shared insights from a recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming the national support for J&K's development and insisting that efforts must not be derailed by recent negative events. The meeting was attended by various ministers and senior officials, emphasizing the collective commitment to delivering positive changes for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)