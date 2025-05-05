India's Naval and Stratospheric Innovations: DRDO's Milestones in Defense Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy have achieved a milestone with the successful combat firing of an indigenously developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM). This advanced underwater mine is a collaboration project between the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory in Visakhapatnam and other key DRDO laboratories including the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory in Pune and the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Chandigarh, as confirmed by the Ministry of Defence.

Designed to fortify the Indian Navy's capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines, the MIGM sees production partnerships with Bharat Dynamics Limited in Visakhapatnam and Apollo Microsystems Limited in Hyderabad. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh applauded DRDO, the Indian Navy, and industry partners, emphasizing the system's potential to significantly enhance undersea warfare capabilities.

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, announced the system's readiness for integration into the Indian Navy following these validation trials. Simultaneously, DRDO executed a groundbreaking maiden flight trial of a stratospheric airship from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh, developed by the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment in Agra. This airship, reaching an altitude of 17 km, aims to improve India's Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance capabilities. The trial also tested envelope pressure control and emergency deflation systems, marking a stride forward in the Indian defense sector's innovation landscape.

